3D Classical music experience Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 17:12 • 1 minute read

Symphony arrives in Fuengirola, VR experience. Credit: Fundación La Caixa

Symphony, a new immersive classical music experience is mobile and visiting Fuengirola for throughout August.

Sponsored by the Fundación La Caixa, this innovative and enriching audiovisual opportunity to experience a deconstruction of classical music pieces enabling the spectator to feel as though they were sitting among the orchestra. Symphony is put together in 2 different mobile units that transform into two different 100m2 rooms. In the first room, visitors are greeted by a huge panoramic video screen which introduces the visitor and guides only using sounds. The second room is dedicated to a virtual reality experience.

Universe as sophisticated as that of a symphony

This travelling project offers the opportunity to understand, through images and music, how, from the simplicity of a piece of wood or the roughness of a piece of metal, a universe as sophisticated as that of a symphony orchestra is built. In this way, Symphony deconstructs the orchestra to show simplicity, which contrasts with the infinite range of resources it offers composers to express ideas and emotions.

It offers the participant emotionally active listening: thanks to the 360º camera position changes within the orchestra, the viewer will hear and feel the music in a new and surprising way and will experience all the different families of instruments.

The show lasts approximately 40 minutes split in 2 sections, beginning with the panoramic projection and continuing with the music of Mahler in an immersive 360º VR experience. It will be open to the public until September 2 in the Plaza Estrella de los Mares in Fuengirola, from Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm. to midnight, with 30-minute passes. Admission is free until full.