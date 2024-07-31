By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 11:30 • 3 minutes read

A crowd of more than 20,000 attended Low 2024 Credit: benidorm.org/es

Low 2024: Benidorm Indie-Rock Festival

During the three vibrant days of July 25-27, Benidorm hosted the exhilarating Low Festival 2024, drawing in a crowd of approximately 20,000 fervent music lovers.

Throughout the event, an impressive lineup of around 70 national and international bands and artists graced the four stages, delivering thrilling performances.

The festival, held at the Guillermo Amor Sports City, boasted exceptional organisation, including staggered entrances to smoothly accommodate the sizable turnout.

Clearly there to have a good time, the attendees created a fantastic atmosphere as they listened to some of their favourite musicians play and DJs mix it up.

Over the years, renowned bands such as Vetusta Morla, Miss Caffeina, Cariño, Love of Lesbian,

Los Planetas and Two Door Cinema Club have graced its stages. This year, Ginebras, Sidonie, Suede, Mikel Izal, and Ojete Calor joined that impressive list.

With a commitment from the organisers to ‘take care of you while you enjoy the best indie-rock lineups in our country’, it would appear that they delivered once again.

Unemployment Support: La Nucia

La Nucia’s Town Council has taken an important step to address unemployment by launching an initiative to provide training in administration and computer science to 20 women who are currently unemployed.

This initiative is being supported by the Generalitat Valencia and the Town Council, which have jointly invested almost €545,000 to make this programme a reality.

The training will be undertaken over the course of 12 months, completing in November this year. It is a real commitment on behalf of the students as it is made up of a total of 1,920 hours of training and a further 925 hours of work experience. However, if successful, students will be awarded a Level 1 and 2 Certificate of Professionalism, which will further enhance their job prospects.

The primary objective of this initiative is to empower these women with valuable skills that will increase their opportunities for employment in the future. By providing them with the certification and training, the hope is that they will be better prepared to enter the workforce and contribute to the local economy.

Costa Blanca Trails: Finestrat

For those who enjoy endurance sports and are looking for their next challenge, the Finestrat Costa Blanca Trails, which will be held on November 8 and 9, are now open for registration.

There will be six race distances, including the ‘Queen Category’ of 102K, which includes both an individual and a relay race. The other four, a little less daunting, still offer a challenge at 66K, 41K, 20K and 17K, respectively.

This event offers a chance to travel to the most stunning peaks of Alicante province, including Puig Campana, Aitana, La Serella, and the La Mallada. Currently, 70 per cent of the race entries have been sold, with the 41K and 20K distances being the most popular choices.

Whether you’re a seasoned trail runner or looking to take on a new challenge, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants.

Further information including how to register can be found on this website.

Tourism Development: Teulada-Moraira

While there may be an ‘anti-tourist’ movement happening in parts of Spain at the moment, one town that wants to continue to attract visitors is Teulada-Moraira.

To achieve this, they have recently given the green light to a Tourism Sustainability Plan. This plan is set to benefit from a €2 million investment from the EU Generation funds. Its primary goal is to foster tourism development that is both balanced and sustainable, and it encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at conserving the environment, enhancing the quality of life for locals, and encouraging responsible tourism.

The Councillor for Tourism and European Funds, Susanne Katzgrau, said “This plan is an essential tool to ensure tourism development that benefits everyone while protecting the natural environment.”

The plan consists of several programme areas, including green and sustainable transition, improving energy efficiency, digital transition, parking sensorisation, and competitiveness.

With these initiatives, Teulada-Moraira is positioning itself as an innovative and sustainable tourist destination, aligned with the objectives of responsible tourism development promoted by the European Union.

Daughter of Denia

The Denia Town Council is considering a proposal to dedicate the new Plaza de Marques de Campo to honour the remarkable legacy of Maria Hervas Moncho, a distinguished researcher and scientist.

Born in Denia in 1894, she achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a degree in medicine from the University of Valencia, becoming one of the pioneering women in the field of medicine.

As an exceptional student, Maria graduated with honours and was awarded a scholarship from the Ministry for Public Instruction, which, thanks to her excellent academic record, further supported her academic endeavours. Her studies took her to Paris, where she attended the Institute of Serology and researched blood antibodies. This led to her playing a crucial role in the prevention of curable diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and especially syphilis.