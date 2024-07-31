By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 8:52 • 1 minute read

Alicante: Striking a balance between nightlife and rest. Image: Foto Andalucia / Shutterstock.com.

Alicante is preparing a new Public Road Ordinance aimed at regulating the operation of terraces in hospitality and restaurants.

The mission is to seek a balance between nightlife and residents’ rest.

The city aims to position itself in the middle of major Spanish capitals in terms of closing times for outdoor seating, with new regulations set to be implemented this year.

New Rules

The new rules will require terraces to close at 1:30.AM on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer, a half-hour earlier than initially proposed.

On weekdays in the summer, terraces must close by 1:00.AM.

In the winter, the closing times are set for midnight on weekdays and 1:00. AM on weekends.

Balanced Approach

This balanced approach aligns Alicante with cities like Madrid, Valencia, and Murcia, which have similar closing times.

Madrid allows terraces to operate until 1:00.AM on weekdays and 1:30.AM on weekends in the summer, with earlier closures in the winter.

Valencia has comparable hours, closing at 1:00.AM on weekdays and 1:30.AM on weekends in the summer, and adjusting to 12:30.AM in the winter.

Murcia permits venues to stay open until 2:00.AM on summer weekends and 1:30.AM Sunday to Thursday, with reduced hours in the winter.

City Contrast

In contrast, more permissive cities like Elche and Malaga allow nightlife to continue later.

Elche extends until 2:30.AM in the summer and 1:30.AM am in the winter.

Malaga permits terraces to close at 2:00.AM and pubs at 3:00.AM, though some areas with high noise levels have stricter regulations.

Restrictive Cities

More restrictive cities include Seville, Granada, and Barcelona.

Seville enforces a 1:00.AM closing time year-round, with extensions for special events.

Granada requires terraces to close by midnight on weekdays and 1:00.AM on weekends, with some flexibility in less residential areas.

Barcelona maintains a midnight closing time on weekdays and 1 am on weekends throughout the year.

New Regulations

Alicante’s new regulations aim to improve coexistence between nightlife and residential areas, positioning the city as moderate in comparison to other major Spanish cities.