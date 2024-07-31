By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 18:46 • 1 minute read

Alicante's Bono Consumo 2024: €19.7M boost for local economies. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.

A total of 130 municipalities in the province of Alicante have joined the Bono Consumo 2024 campaign.

This means an extraordinary investment of €19,735,833 to support local economies and help consumers reduce shopping expenses.

Positive Impact

The Councillor for the Economy, Carlos Pastor, emphasised the positive impact of these aids on reactivating local commerce and supporting families with 50 per cent discounts on their purchases.

He also noted the enthusiastic response from the municipalities for this latest campaign.

The initiative was open to all 141 municipalities and three smaller local entities in the province, with only 14 municipalities – each with less than 1,500 inhabitants – opting out.

All Accepted

All submitted applications were accepted, and 11 of the participating municipalities chose to forego the advance payment stipulated in the rules, meaning they must complete their consumer voucher campaigns by October 15.

The remaining municipalities have until December 31 to carry out their campaigns.

Campaign Specifics

Each municipality has the autonomy to decide the specifics of its campaign, including eligibility criteria and participating establishments.

They also have the option to supplement the initiative with their own resources if feasible.

This marks the fourth consumer voucher programme promoted by the Provincial Council over the last three years, with a cumulative budget of €58 million.