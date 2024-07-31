By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 17:50 • 2 minutes read

Bring your pet on your next trip around Almeria Credit: Shutterstock

Holidays are for relaxing and enjoying your free time with family and friends, and your furry friends should be included.

However, it can be difficult, to travel and explore while keeping your pets by your side.

Almeria’s for animals

The province of Almeria provides for animal lovers, with five hotels on offer that keep their doors open for paws.

Hotel Blanca Brisa

First on the list is Hotel Blanca Brisa, located in one of the province’s paradises, Cabo de Gata.

This hotel stands out for its reviews, which prove its hospitality for both humans and animals.

Next to the most famous crystal-clear beaches in all of Almeria, this hotel is in a prime location to visit, and it’s made even more accessible through the possibility of bringing pets.

A night at this hotel costs around €100 at peak season.

Rodalquilar Nature Hotel & Spa

Next on the list is Rodalquilar Nature Hotel & Spa, located once again in Cabo de Gata.

This hotel is very close to the Nature Park, which is unmissable and makes a great spot to walk dogs while on holiday. Keep in mind for this hotel you need to notify in advance if you are bringing a pet, but a night at this hotel can cost less than €50, depending on dates.

Playzimbali Hotel

Playzimbali Hotel, on the coast of Almeria, also welcomes pets.

Located right on the beaches of Vera, this place not only allows pets but caters specifically for them, offering an essential kit to make their stay as easy as possible; including a bed, food and water bowl.

Its price per night ranges from €100 to €150 in high season.

Hotel Las Salinas

Hotel Las Salinas comes fourth on the list, once more located in Cabo de Gata, allowing pets to stay completely free of charge.

This establishment also offers excursions through the surrounding nature reserve, and a prime golf course just 20 minutes away; with all of this, including a view straight out to the Mediterranean with your pet by your side, this hotel should definitely be on your list.

This hotel on the Las Salinas beach can be stayed at for less than €100 during the summer months.

Diver Aquadulce Hotel

Last on the list is Diver Aguadulce Hotel, located near Aguadulce, which accommodates pets in a comfortable and simple way.

This hotel, right on the beach in El Palma Bay is a quaint and quiet establishment by the sea, ideal for the whole family with its facilities; outdoor pools, slides, jacuzzi and play areas for the kids.

Prices range again between €100 and €150, depending on the season.

Holidays are for everyone, and that includes your pets.