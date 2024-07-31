Authentic Marbella Wine & Tapas Experience

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 8:29 • 1 minute read

Try up to 6 local wines to accompany the tapas Credit: New Africa, Shutterstock

For a tasty, but different day out in swish Marbella, soak in some of the authentic culinary side of the Costa del Sol city. A 3-hour gastronomic treat off the regular tourist trail sampling some bona fide, and perhaps unexpected, tapas treats.

This tour will take you on a route through the Marbella streets to 4 of the best tapas bars you were unlikely to have come across on your own. To accompany the 8 different and specially selected tapas, sample 6 hand-picked Malaga wines and explore the fascinating and surprising history and culture of Marbella through its food and wine. Along the way, learn how history and religion has shaped how the Spanish eat today while wandering through the streets of the real Marbella.’

Meet like-minded food and wine enthusiasts

As well as being able to meet other like-minded food and wine enthusiasts, the tour includes a 3-hour guided tour of 4 traditional tapas bars, expert insider knowledge of the history and culture of the area, 8 authentic and not-so typical tapas you might not have thought about ordering yourself, and 6 carefully selected matching wines.

The price, including food, wine and a fun and informative tour is €89 per person and bookings can be made via the Food Tours Marbella website.