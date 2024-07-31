Axarquia upcoming events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 18:18 • 4 minutes read

Almuñécar's Night of Spectacular Fireworks Image: Shutterstock- Nacho Gutierrez

Almuñecar Lights Up

FROM August 9 to August 15, Almuñécar hosts its annual Patronal Festivals. The highlight of the week, Thursday, August 15, is packed with events that attract visitors from near and far, especially for the spectacular fireworks show.

Festivities start early with a solemn mass at 11:00 am at the Iglesia Parroquial de la Encarnación, honouring the Virgen de la Antigua Coronada. Throughout the day, from 7:00 pm to 12:30 am, families can enjoy the Jurassic Experience, an interactive dinosaur exhibition at Parque El Majuelo.

The evening procession of the Virgen de la Antigua Coronada begins at 8:00 pm, weaving through the streets before heading out to sea from Playa San Cristóbal around 10:30 pm. This leads up to the main event: the famous ‘Con Ñ de Almuñécar’ (With the ‘Ñ’ of Almuñécar) fireworks show. Set to music and orchestrated by Pirotecnia Zaragozana, the fireworks start around 11:15 pm, creating a dazzling display over El Peñón del Santo.

Visitors also have the chance to dance the night away with an 80s-themed party at 9:00 pm and a Gozadera party at midnight at the Official Festival area. The night concludes with the Virgin’s return and a final procession to the church at 12:30 am.

Frigiliana 3 Cultures Festival

THE Frigiliana 3 Cultures Festival, taking place from August 22-25, is a lively event that began in 2006 to boost tourism in Frigiliana. This festival combines culture, gastronomy, music, and theatre, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

One of the festival’s highlights is the tapa route. For just €3, attendees can sample a variety of tapas and drinks. Although not a competition, many participants eagerly complete the route to earn a special t-shirt, while others simply enjoy wandering through the town with friends.

At the festival’s core is the Mercado de las 3 Culturas, featuring over 150 stalls in Frigiliana’s historic centre. This market is a hub of activity, with street theatre, fire shows, workshops, and artisan crafts adding to the festive atmosphere.

Music is a key element, with intimate concerts at the Patio del Ayuntamiento and larger performances at the Plaza de las 3 Culturas all of which are free of charge. The Church of San Antonio de Padua also hosts unique musical events, contributing to the festival’s diverse offerings.

From morning to late at night, Frigiliana’s streets are filled with life, celebration, and cultural exchange, making the Frigiliana 3 Cultures Festival a must-visit event for locals and tourists.

Rumba Hits Torre del Mar

THE group Bordón 4 will open the August schedule for the ‘To the Rhythm of Rebalaje’ show in Torre del Mar. This event features music, culture, theatre, dance, and flamenco, in a special setting.

Jesús Pérez Atencia, deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, announced the August lineup for ‘To the Rhythm of Rebalaje’. The show takes place every night in July and August at the Poniente Promenade. Pérez Atencia said, ‘This event continues to liven up summer nights at the ‘Virgen del Carmen’ Promenade in Torre del Mar.’

The August program starts with Bordón 4 performing on Thursday, August 1 at 10 pm. Known for their rumba music, Bordón 4 was formed in 1978 in Barcelona but has Andalucian roots. Atencia highlighted the support for local artists and the variety of shows, including copla traditional Spanish music, flamenco, and choirs. He thanked everyone who helped make ‘To the Rhythm of Rebalaje 2024’ possible, noting it will run until August 31.

Velez-Malaga Flamenco Festival

VELEZ-Málaga’s Cultural Department has announced the 47th Juan Breva Flamenco Festival, set for August 10 in Plaza del Carmen. The annual event, named in honour of the renowned local flamenco singer Juan Breva, is a significant cultural fixture in the province. This year’s festival will feature top artists including José Valencia and Amparo ‘La Repompilla’ performing vocals, and Ana Pastrana dancing.

Alicia Ramírez, the town’s Cultural Councillor, stated the festival’s return to its standalone format after previous years combined with other events. She highlighted the festival’s role in preserving and promoting flamenco heritage.

The free event starts at 10 pm, inviting both locals and visitors to enjoy a premier flamenco experience. The festival underscores Vélez-Málaga‘s commitment to celebrating and sustaining its rich cultural traditions.

Vélez-Málaga’s ‘Friki’ Market

THE Friki Charity Market is making a return to the San Francisco Market in Vélez-Málaga this Saturday, August 3. This charity event, organised by the city’s Youth Department, will support the NGO Infancia Solidaria (Children’s Charity).

After a successful debut last summer, the market is back with activities for all ages, including games, contests, and fun events like soft-combat and archery. Lourdes Piña, the city’s Youth Councillor, and Julián Rodero from Eventos Go! announced the event. Piña shared that the market is popular and aimed at supporting a good cause. All funds raised will go to Infancia Solidaria, which helps children with serious heart conditions.

The market will start at 5 pm and run until midnight. It’s free to enter and offers a chance to enjoy a lively, family-friendly evening while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Gazpacho Festival

THIS Saturday, August 3, Alfarnatejo will hold its XXII Gazpacho de los 3 Golpes Festival, a beloved local event celebrating a unique variation of the classic Andalucian cold soup. Starting at 10 am, visitors can enjoy a full day of activities including a lively parade, craft markets, and interactive workshops.

The festival will feature around 400 litres of Gazpacho de los 3 Golpes, a dish made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and mint, and seasoned with oil, salt, and vinegar. This year, the festival moves to the Plaza de la Constitución, allowing visitors to explore the town’s pretty streets.

Attendees can look forward to music from Orquesta Kalimba and La Conde Band, as well as the crowning of José Cobos Mena as an honorary citizen. Additional pre-festival events include a water party and various competitions on August 1 and 2.

