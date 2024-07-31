By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 18:45 • 1 minute read

Live out your dream to drive a luxury car at affordable prices through drug-related auctions Credit: Shutterstock

Crime-related auctions might be just what you need to get the luxury car of your dreams.

Feel the need for speed – or luxury – at an affordable price? These auctions are the place to go.

Drug-related Auctions

Buying a car at a drug-related auction gives you the opportunity to purchase a high-end vehicle at a price well below market value.

The cars may have a sketchy past, but they are still high-end, in good condition, and at competitive prices.

The Process

The process begins with a legal review to confirm the vehicle’s connection to illicit activities. Once this connection is verified, the car becomes state property and is managed by the Government’s Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs (DGPNSD).

Once the DGPNSD acquires the vehicle confirmed to be connected to illicit activities, they then auction them off to recover part of the costs incurred in the fight against drug trafficking.

Vehicles are always inspected and sometimes restored before being put up for sale.

A win-win situation

The positive impact of these auctions is reflected in the Confiscated Assets Fund, which distributes its income to research, prosecution and repression of illegal drug trafficking, as well as for the assistance and social and labour integration of drug addicts.

Where to bid?

To get your next luxury car, Escrapalia, part of the Surus Inversa Group, has established itself firmly as a leader in the industrial auction market in Spain.

The platform, founded in 2012, has gained the trust of public administrations, bankruptcy firms and large companies, covering a variety of machinery, from industrial to technological assets.

Escrapalia offers a variety of cars from different sources, including those confiscated in anti-drug operations.

Additionally, you can go in person to the Escrapalia depot in Valdetorres de Jarama, Madrid.

The Madrid depot has seen true luxury on wheels, including the Chevrolet Corvette, and rarer rides such as the Mercedes-Benz 170S-T, a 1945-1955 model.



Worth a gander

These auctions are perfect for luxury car enthusiasts to find their next model, motor-heads to find unique, rare pieces, and a multitude of other bits and bobs traditionally hard to find on the market.