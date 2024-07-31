Bizet’s ‘Boutique’ Carmen in Benahavis

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 9:12 • 1 minute read

A boutique, easier to digest version of Bizet's classic. Credit: anantara.com

Bizet’s opera Carmen adapted for a summer night in appropriately breathtaking surroundings.

Michelin Key hotel, Anantara Vill Padierna Palace, Benahavis is adding extra dates for its Summer opera nights with Bizet’s Carmen. Performed in the outdoor amphitheatre with views of the surrounding countryside, such was the popularity of this ’boutique’ opera that the luxury hotel has decided to extend performances until September 19.

‘Boutique Opera’ version

This abridged version of the classic opera, on a smaller, more intimate stage than many might expect, contains all the best-known arias and duets from Carmen in what the hotel bills as a ‘Boutique Opera’ version. The idea is to present classic operas in a new, special way and for a wider audience in an entirely suitable setting, which in itself becomes part of the theatrical scenery.

In this presentation, the opera focuses on 4 main roles, those of Carmen, Don José, Escamillo and Micaela, who will be accompanied by the melodies of Bizet’s work by piano.

With this easily digestible adaptation of one hour 15 minutes, the drama of Bizet’s Carmen is set against the same backdrop of Southern Spain that made the work so attractive to the rest of 19th Century Europe.

The 2 of shows are on August 8 and September 19 at the Anantara Villa Padierna Hotel. Ticket prices range from €45 to €60.