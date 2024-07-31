Cacola Beach Bar returns after devastating fire

By Catherine McGeer •
Chiringuito Cacola’s Swift Comeback
THE iconic Cacola beach bar in El Morche is set to reopen in record time after being destroyed by a fire in the early hours of July 17.
The blaze, whose cause remains unknown, reduced the long-standing establishment to ashes. The owners moved quickly to rebuild, with a large crane installing the new structure just seven days after the fire. They are optimistic that the beach bar will be operational soon.
The mayor of Torrox, local councillors, and nearby businesses have shown tremendous support for Cacola during this challenging time. The beach bar has been a cherished spot on the western edge of Torrox for decades, drawing locals from the Axarquía region, as well as second-home owners and tourists from across Spain and beyond.
Cacola is not only a popular gathering place but also an active supporter of local charities and sports teams. Its rapid recovery highlights the strong community spirit and dedication to preserving beloved landmarks. The region wishes Cacola all the best as it prepares to welcome back patrons to its newly restored premises, reflecting a shared commitment to resilience and solidarity.
