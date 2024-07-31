By Donna Williams •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 10:38
• 1 minute read
Feral goats have become the topic of two rallies
Credit: Pixabay:Minka2507
On July 28, animal rights campaigners and concerned residents held two rallies at Plaza de Spain in Callosa de Segura and Plaza de la Glorieta in Cox to protest the slaughter of feral goats in both municipalities.
Unfortunately, these goats now number more than 200 and have been making a nuisance of themselves by coming to the outskirts of urban areas, including La Pilarica, Cueva Ahumada, El Gurugo, and Portichuelo.
However, animal rights protestors argue that they are domestic animals that were ‘abandoned to their fate’. As a result, they have been breeding uncontrollably in an area where they lack access to water and food. This has, in turn, led to them being forced to venture into the residential areas to drink from the fountains.
While it is recognised that the goats are a problem, the protestors are looking for assurances that it will be dealt with in a humane manner. They are seeking for the goats to be moved to a new place where they can live peacefully and have enough resources to survive
