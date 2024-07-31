Costa del Sol recycling more than ever

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 12:49 • 1 minute read

Speier / Shutterstock.com.

Costa del Sol residents recycling more this year according to data from Urbasa, company responsible for recycling.

In the second quarter on 2024, Western Costa del Sol had reduced the amount of solid waste it collected and increased recyclable waste. This is the news reported by the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex run by Urbasa, who noted a drop of 7% in regular rubbish compared to the previous year, indicating more of us are using the recycling containers.

Marbella making big improvements

Marbella reduced the amount in their regular bins by 17%, while Fuengirola maintained the same level as last year. Added to a more conscientious public, Urbasa has increased its collections of recyclable waste, particularly light packaging, paper and cardboard and glass.

There has also been a noteworthy increase in the separating of light packaging such as plastic bottles, cans and cartons for placing in the yellow bins, a recorded increase of 100,000 tonnes more on last year.

Istán was the municipality that recycled most per inhabitant, followed by Ojén and Casares.