By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 15:37 • 1 minute read

Image: dressedinblackdm / Instagram.

Dressed in Black

Chester Rock and Grill in San Fulgencio is proud to present Dressed In Black, the ultimate Depeche Mode tribute band, on August 3 at 11:30.PM.

With over ten years of performing experience, Dressed In Black will entertain you with some of Depeche Mode’s greatest hits, including “Enjoy the Silence,” “People Are People,” and “Policy of Truth.”

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode, an English band founded in 1980 in Basildon, Essex, is one of the most enduring and successful bands from the 80s, particularly from the new wave/new romantic era.

Their name is derived from the French fashion magazine, Dépêche mode, which means “fashion dispatch.”

Highly Influential

They have been highly influential in the electronic dance music scene, particularly in synthpop, techno, and trance, thanks to their innovative work, recording techniques, and use of sampling.

Their most successful album, “Violator” (1990), reached number 2 in the UK, number 7 in the US, and sold over 8 million copies worldwide.

Over their three-decade-long career, Depeche Mode has released a long series of high-charting singles.

For more information, visit the Chester Rock and Grill at Cl. Mar Egeo, 2, local 15, 03177 San Fulgencio or call (+34) 865 75 36 05.

Vintage vibes

On Saturday, August 3, the El Palmeral Auditorium in Santa Pola will host the much-anticipated Pensat i Fet festival.

The festival is a celebration of disco music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

This popular event invites attendees to don vintage attire and relive the magical decades of disco.

The festivities will kick off at 10:30.PM.

Councillor of Festivities, Nely Baile, noted a new format for this year that combines music from DJ Miguel Vizcaíno with a live performance by Always Disco Remember.

Tickets are priced at €5 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/PENSATIFET or in person at the House of Culture.

Under-14s do not need a ticket but must be accompanied by an adult.

Auditorium El Palmeral is located at Parc del Palmerar, Carrer d’Elx, 03130, Santa Pola.

Proceeds from the event will benefit social and health associations in Santa Pola.