By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 9:29 • 1 minute read

El Campello beach launches a ‘bathe safely’ campaign Credit: Shutterstock: Didaccc

El Campello has launched a new signage campaign aimed at reducing the incidences of drowning, particularly among the elderly and children.

The key messages convey that there is ‘no safe bathing without company’ and ‘there is no safe bathing without supervision’.

According to the authorities, most drowning cases involve elderly swimmers and inexperienced minors. They further warned that the critical window is just 40 seconds, emphasising that carelessness can lead to tragic consequences.

El Campello beach safety message aimed at protecting young children

In the case of minors, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in children, and the group most at risk is children under 4 years of age.

The new signs are being displayed on the two large sandy areas of El Campello (next to the accessible areas of Carrer la Mar and Muchavista). They will remain in place until September 15 to ensure maximum impact during the busy summer season.

The Town Council is also reminding beach users to respect the flags, not venture too far from the shore, and be careful when using mats and floats to avoid being dragged out by the currents.