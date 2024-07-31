By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 10:46
Fiesta frenzy in La Marina: Live music, foam parties, and giant paella. Image: areporter / Shutterstock.com.
La Marina urbanisation in San Fulgencio is set to celebrate its Virgen de la Paz fiestas from August 2 to 4.
The festivities will be held opposite the tourist office on Calle Amsterdam and promise a variety of entertainment for all ages.
On August 2, the celebrations begin at 8:00.PM with the fiesta proclamation.
At 8:30.PM, there will be an international music concert featuring Paula, followed by live music with Shani Ormiston at 10:00.PM.
The Hornet Band will perform at 11:30.PM, leading into a foam party at midnight. DJ Varo will then take over at 1:30.AM.
The events on August 3 start at 8:00 PM with a performance by the Floyd Band, a Pink Floyd tribute act.
At 9:00 PM, there will be a picnic supper; attendees are encouraged to bring their picnics, and the town hall will provide tables and chairs.
Reservations for the picnic can be made by calling (+34) 96 679 0021 or calling in at the municipal library.
At 10:00.PM, the Q71 Queen tribute act will be performed, followed by live music with Rockin’ Six at 11:30.PM.
A firework display will light up the sky at midnight, another foam party will start at 12:15.AM and DJ Varo will return at 1:30.AM.
The final day, August 4, kicks off at 11:00.AM with children’s water games.
The festivities will conclude with a giant paella at 2:00.PM.
The festivities will conclude with a giant paella at 2:00.PM.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
