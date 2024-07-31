By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 10:46 • 1 minute read

Fiesta frenzy in La Marina: Live music, foam parties, and giant paella. Image: areporter / Shutterstock.com.

La Marina urbanisation in San Fulgencio is set to celebrate its Virgen de la Paz fiestas from August 2 to 4.

The festivities will be held opposite the tourist office on Calle Amsterdam and promise a variety of entertainment for all ages.

On August 2, the celebrations begin at 8:00.PM with the fiesta proclamation.

International Music

At 8:30.PM, there will be an international music concert featuring Paula, followed by live music with Shani Ormiston at 10:00.PM.

The Hornet Band will perform at 11:30.PM, leading into a foam party at midnight. DJ Varo will then take over at 1:30.AM.

The events on August 3 start at 8:00 PM with a performance by the Floyd Band, a Pink Floyd tribute act.

Picnic Supper

At 9:00 PM, there will be a picnic supper; attendees are encouraged to bring their picnics, and the town hall will provide tables and chairs.

Reservations for the picnic can be made by calling (+34) 96 679 0021 or calling in at the municipal library.

At 10:00.PM, the Q71 Queen tribute act will be performed, followed by live music with Rockin’ Six at 11:30.PM.

Firework Display

A firework display will light up the sky at midnight, another foam party will start at 12:15.AM and DJ Varo will return at 1:30.AM.

The final day, August 4, kicks off at 11:00.AM with children’s water games.

Giant Paella

The festivities will conclude with a giant paella at 2:00.PM.

Enjoy a weekend full of music, food, and fun activities!