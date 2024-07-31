Fire, Sierra de Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 13:35 • 1 minute read

Fire in Mijas

According to Plan Infoca, a Super Puma helicopter is soaking the area, a group of Forestry firefighters are at the scene and local fire engine.

And in the last seconds at 13.33, they have declared the fire extinguished.

The fire consumed the shuttle bus completely leaving nothing but a burnt out shell. Fire crews seem to have the fire under control at the moment.

The flames have spread to adjacent woodland and helicopters are currently flying to the scene to deal with the blaze. Mijas Infoca and two helicopters have been rapidly scrambled to the scene.

A Fire has broken out again in the Sierra de Mijas, near to the municipal swimming pool. It seems it has been caused by a local bus which caught fire and been completely destroyed by flames.

More news as we get it.