Free water fountain in Calpe

By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 19:30 • 1 minute read

New water fountain in the Plaza de la Constitucio Credit:calp.es

In an effort to reduce the use of plastic bottles, Aguas de Calpe has installed a water fountain in the Plaza de la Constitucio.

This is part of a wider initiative, the Climate Change Adaption Plan, which the Global Omnium is carrying out for Calpe Town Council.

The new fountain is installed with filtered and cooled drinking water from the same source that residents receive their tap water from. In this way, the local Council wants to promote tap water drinking instead of buying bottles.

Free water fountain to promote tap water consumption in Calpe

The mayor of Calpe, Ana Sala said, “With this initiative, we want to promote the consumption of tap water, which is high-quality water, and raise awareness of the need to reduce the use of bottled water, which has a big environmental impact.”

Completely free to use, the new water fountain utilises modern technology through the inclusion of a sensor, making it as easy as possible for people to refill their bottles.