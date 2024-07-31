Free water fountain in Calpe

By Donna Williams •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 19:30
• 1 minute read
New water fountain in the Plaza de la Constitucio
Credit:calp.es
In an effort to reduce the use of plastic bottles, Aguas de Calpe has installed a water fountain in the Plaza de la Constitucio.
This is part of a wider initiative, the Climate Change Adaption Plan, which the Global Omnium is carrying out for Calpe Town Council.
The new fountain is installed with filtered and cooled drinking water from the same source that residents receive their tap water from. In this way, the local Council wants to promote tap water drinking instead of buying bottles.
The mayor of Calpe, Ana Sala said, “With this initiative, we want to promote the consumption of tap water, which is high-quality water, and raise awareness of the need to reduce the use of bottled water, which has a big environmental impact.”
Completely free to use, the new water fountain utilises modern technology through the inclusion of a sensor, making it as easy as possible for people to refill their bottles.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.