Heatwave scorches Balearic Islands

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 14:39
• 1 minute read
Keeping cool in the Balearics
Credit: Shutterstock
The Balearic Islands are bracing for another heatwave as the Department of Health has issued red and orange alerts. This marks the third time in recent days that such severe warnings have been put in place.
The most critical situation is expected in the interior and southern parts of Mallorca, as well as the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, where temperatures are forecast to be between 39. 5°C and 36. 9°C. A red alert, indicating extreme heat, has been declared for these areas.
The rest of the island, including the northeast, will be under an orange alert, with temperatures predicted to reach 36.9 °C. Ibiza and Formentera are also facing an orange alert, with expected highs of 34. 8°C, while Menorca is under an orange alert with temperatures of 34. 1°C.
Only the Levant region of Mallorca has been issued a yellow alert, with temperatures expected to climb above 35. 1°C.
In response to the escalating heat, the Epidemiology Service has notified relevant authorities, including the Ministries of Health and Social Services, all local councils, Palma City Council, the Balearic Institute of Occupational Health and Safety, and emergency services.
As temperatures continue to rise, residents and tourists are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses and accidents.
How are you coping with Spain’s long, hot summer?
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.