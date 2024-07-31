Heatwave scorches Balearic Islands

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 14:39 • 1 minute read

Keeping cool in the Balearics Credit: Shutterstock

The Balearic Islands are bracing for another heatwave as the Department of Health has issued red and orange alerts. This marks the third time in recent days that such severe warnings have been put in place.

The most critical situation is expected in the interior and southern parts of Mallorca, as well as the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, where temperatures are forecast to be between 39. 5°C and 36. 9°C. A red alert, indicating extreme heat, has been declared for these areas.

Balearic Islands all on alert

The rest of the island, including the northeast, will be under an orange alert, with temperatures predicted to reach 36.9 °C. Ibiza and Formentera are also facing an orange alert, with expected highs of 34. 8°C, while Menorca is under an orange alert with temperatures of 34. 1°C.

Only the Levant region of Mallorca has been issued a yellow alert, with temperatures expected to climb above 35. 1°C.

In response to the escalating heat, the Epidemiology Service has notified relevant authorities, including the Ministries of Health and Social Services, all local councils, Palma City Council, the Balearic Institute of Occupational Health and Safety, and emergency services.

Take precautions

As temperatures continue to rise, residents and tourists are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses and accidents.

How are you coping with Spain’s long, hot summer?