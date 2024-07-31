By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 11:08 • 1 minute read

Hondón fun: Craft market, parades, and the fiery 'Correfocs' await. Image: Amata.

On Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, Hondón de las Nieves will host its traditional craft market.

The event will culminate in the spectacular “correfocs” (fire run) that draws visitors from far and wide.

Over twenty artisans are expected to set up stalls in the village centre, offering workshops, puppet theatre, an old-fashioned merry-go-round, and board games.

Grand Parade

The highlight on Saturday at midnight is a grand parade featuring elaborate floats and devilish figures igniting flares and fireworks.

These artisans not only sell their handmade items but also demonstrate their craftsmanship at their stalls.

Visitors can observe their techniques, ask questions, and even place custom orders.

Unique Products

Each stall offers unique products, ensuring something for everyone.

For children, there are numerous workshops, puppet shows, and tables with wooden games.

Meanwhile, parents can relax in the Argentinian tavern, the creperie, or the Arabic tea tent, enjoying freshly roasted meat, sweet or savoury crepes, or original kebabs.

Amata Association

The market is organised by the association Amata, which ensures that artisans sell only their handmade products, maintaining a reputation for original, fair-priced handicrafts.

The local stalls on Calle San Juan are given some leniency regarding this rule.

The market opens at 7:00.PM on both days.

On Friday, it continues past midnight, while on Saturday, it concludes with the start of the “correfocs” at midnight.

For the full programme, visit puebloartisano.es