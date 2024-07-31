By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 21:38 • 1 minute read

The new look roundabout on the CV-734 Credit: ajxabia.com

To convey a cleaner image and improve driver safety, the Javea Town Council has improved the roundabouts on the CV-734 access point to Javea.

This was at the request of the Mayor, Rosa Cardonna, who gained authority from the Generalitat.

As a result, the roundabouts have now been cleaned up, which included removing the overgrown weeds and excess gravel from the asphalt, which posed a danger to drivers. The new-look roundabouts have a star-shaped mantle of artificial grass, and the gravel has been replaced by stamped concrete.

Roundabout aids driver safety and improve image of Javea

In responding to the new look, Mayor Rosa Cardona said, “I want to thank the total predisposition of the Ministry and the territorial management for attending to my request. Because of this, the main access road now represents a much nicer image of Javea.”

Following the success of this request, it would seem that the Mayor is on a ‘mission’ as he has said that he next intends to address widening the access road to Javea, the new exit off the AP-7 and the diversion of the new southern access to Javea from the CV-734 road.