Jimera de Líbar water fight festival

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 19:39 • 1 minute read

Jimera de Líbar water festival, 2nd weekend August. Credit: Diputación de Málaga

‘It’s to darn hot’, sang Ella Fitzgerald, and dry too. That’s why this August 10, I will be driving inland to a little village in the Ronda mountains to enjoy some refreshing mountain water.

In the Guadiaro Valley, the little village of Jimera de Líbar, located in the Serranía de Ronda and partially within the ‘Sierra de Grazalema’ Natural Park, is an anomaly in this part of the world. It is said to be the rainiest spot in the whole of Spain. Yes, you read that right. A tiny microclimate that catches the humid Atlantic breeze, broken by the surrounding mountains.

Rainiest microclimate in Spain

Which is why the people here are used to celebrating the annual Water Festival in August, during which, residents and visitors enjoy refreshing battles with buckets of water, providing relief from the summer heat. In addition, the day is full of water-related activities, guaranteeing fun for all attendees.

Coinciding with their fair in honour of the Virgin of Health, every August they celebrate the Water Festival with water battles that take place throughout the day. Then, to dry off, a tasting of typical local products and wines, a dinner in honour of the elders, and a popular street party in the town square at nightfall to complete the festive offering.

Temperatures aside, the town will be experiencing a day in which numerous activities around the theme of water promise safe fun for people who visit the town that day. The festival always takes place the second weekend in August. It’s only a small village so more precise details are still a little sketchy.