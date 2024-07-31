La Liga is Orange again this season

By Linda Hall • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 10:25 • 1 minute read

MEIRNAD SPENDER: Masorange chief executive stressed commitment to football Photo credit: grupomasmovil.com

Orange will transmit all La Liga matches and Europe’s principal tournaments during the 2024-2025 season.

The telecommunications company, now called Masorange following the French company’s €18.6 billion merger with MasMovil, recently reached agreement with Telefonica and sports streaming platform DAZN.

Orange will also air Spain’s LaLigaHypermotion second division matches together with the King’s Cup, equivalent to the UK’s FA Cup.

Between them, Telefonica and DAZN have owned these media rights since December 2021 after paying €4.95 billion to broadcast the 2022-2023 season up to 2026-2027.

No mention has been made of the amounts involved in the deal, although Orange paid Telefonica and DAZN €300 million last year for the 2023-2024 rights, sources close to the operation told Spain’s financial newspaper, Cinco Dias.

Masorange’s new chief executive Meirnad Spenger has already stressed the brand’s commitment to providing football as the company bids to attract – and retain – clients with comprehensive premium contracts.