Laughing in Amans World – Interview with Lucy Amans

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 8:34 • 2 minutes read

Lucy Amans on stage at the Louie Louie Club, Estepona. Credit: Lucy Amans

English-speaking stand up comedy on the Costa del Sol is taking off. More and more professional international comedians are doing shows here and more residents are getting the stand up bug and getting up on stage. And there’s one person at the centre of it all – Lucy Amans.

I decided to track down Southern Spain’s most significant English-speaking comedian and comedy promoter to see what she’s all about.

Let’s do something different this time

That seems to be what underscores Lucy’s life over the last 8 years. So she invited me chat with her at the doggie beach in Casares. Just me and my laptop with her and her excitable dog sitting on the rocks.

Rapidly becoming the best-known English-speaking stand-up comedian on the Costa del Sol, Lucy currently hosts Amans World Comedy in Marbella, an open-mic comedy night, where she comperes up and coming talent. Building virtually from scratch, she is also the main force in promoting English stand-up on the west Costa del Sol scene. Maybe it was Brexit, maybe it was the US election, but 2016 was a pivotal moment for Lucy Amans, as it was for many of us.

So, why Spain?

‘I moved over for work, in Gibraltar, but got sick of it in the end. The daily crossing over from Estepona to Gibraltar became depressing. I just couldn’t any more, and I had fallen in love with Spain.’

Classes for budding comedians

And, the stand up comedy?

‘I met comedian Nik Coppin in 2018, and he seemed a fun guy to hang around with. He has a genius wit and was giving stand up comedy classes for budding comedians. In 2019 we started running pro-shows here on the Costa del Sol inviting professional comedians over from the UK to perform. Eventually, Nik persuaded me to do the course too.’

And the hecklers?

‘No, Nik’s good in that sense. Never really had any hecklers. He will introduce new acts in such a way that the audience empathises more with who’s on stage.’

You’ve recently given up the booze. How does that fit in with working a comedy club with everyone else drinking?

‘I used to need a couple of gins just to get on stage. Then, one day, I had been out partying with my cousin and woke up 5 the next afternoon and said I don’t want to do this anymore. When I next went on stage I was even more terrified, but just had to do it. Now I feel I can channel my silliness more into the comedy instead of the drinking.’

She went on to tell me how she feels better, more in control, more lucid on stage now. I get the feeling that the alcohol wasn’t giving her Dutch courage. It was compounding her nerves.

What’s the comedy scene in Andalusia like?

‘It’s growing a lot. We’re building it up bit by bit. There’s some stuff going on in Malaga, but little else. That’s why we’re doing the open-mic in Marbella as it’s more central, easier for people to get to. ‘

Most of the nights organised by Lucy and Nik have previously been at the Louie Louie Club in Estepona, where she’s also had a hand in bringing over comedic talent to Spain from the UK.

Who’s another local comic I should look out for?

After some consideration, ‘Nick Tarlton’, he’s really good. A naturally funny guy.’

Lucy Amans hosts the ‘Amans World Comedy Open-Mic Night’ in Marbella. The next event will be on Thursday August 22, and she is welcoming new aspiring comedic talent to take the plunge and get on stage too.