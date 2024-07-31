By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 22:10 • 1 minute read

Moanin’ Project, a highlight of the Sonafilm Festival Credit: sonafilm.es

Now in its sixth edition, Sonafilm, the highly anticipated film music festival, is set to captivate audiences from August 2 to 24 as a whole host of special performances take place in Ondara, Denia, Calpe, Teulada-Moraira and Beniarbeig.

One of the standout highlights of this year’s festival is the exclusive performance by the incredibly talented Moanin’ Project, specially created for the event.

Moanin’ Project will perform TV theme tunes at Sonafilm Festival

The pop-rock band will add its own flavour to some of the most iconic and memorable TV theme tunes of all time. Think Friends, Vikings, True Detective, Narcos, The A-Team, Starsky and Hutch, and the list goes on.

The event will take place at the Social Centre’s Teatre Auditori in Denia from 8.00pm. Tickets cost €10 and are available from the Sonafilm website.

For those unfamiliar with Moanin’ Project, it is a band of seven talented musicians with extensive experience performing as a collective and as solo artists. Their repertoire covers an array of music genres, including classical, jazz, funk and bossa nova, showcasing their versatility and musical genius.