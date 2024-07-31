By Donna Williams •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 22:10
• 1 minute read
Moanin’ Project, a highlight of the Sonafilm Festival
Credit: sonafilm.es
Now in its sixth edition, Sonafilm, the highly anticipated film music festival, is set to captivate audiences from August 2 to 24 as a whole host of special performances take place in Ondara, Denia, Calpe, Teulada-Moraira and Beniarbeig.
One of the standout highlights of this year’s festival is the exclusive performance by the incredibly talented Moanin’ Project, specially created for the event.
The pop-rock band will add its own flavour to some of the most iconic and memorable TV theme tunes of all time. Think Friends, Vikings, True Detective, Narcos, The A-Team, Starsky and Hutch, and the list goes on.
The event will take place at the Social Centre’s Teatre Auditori in Denia from 8.00pm. Tickets cost €10 and are available from the Sonafilm website.
For those unfamiliar with Moanin’ Project, it is a band of seven talented musicians with extensive experience performing as a collective and as solo artists. Their repertoire covers an array of music genres, including classical, jazz, funk and bossa nova, showcasing their versatility and musical genius.
