More affordable housing, says Mijas mayor

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 11:59 • 1 minute read

Council hopes to expand plans to build more affordable homes. Image: shisu_ka, Shutterstock

Mayor of Mijas calls on those interested in applying for protected price housing to register so that quantity of new homes to be built can be updated.

The Urban Planning dept of Mijas Council has just announced plans to extend plans to build protected price social housing. According to the Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, there are currently only 500 people on a waiting list for new homes to be built using the Social Housing scheme, but believes that this does not reflect the reality of actual demand, and so plans to look into building even more homes.

Maintain affordable housing

In Spain, ‘Viviendas de Protección Oficial’ (Protected price social housing) aim to allow those on lower to medium incomes access to affordable housing. The properties, often far less expensive than regular market prices, have their value protected by law and the local authorities for up to 20 years so to impede property speculation, and maintain affordable housing for a demographic unable to shoulder the burden of debt well above their means. The plan also ensures that buyers of these homes gain access to low interest mortgages.

Residents interested in accessing this type of protected housing through must provide their complete details at the council’s registry, as well as their financial situation. In addition, they must be over 18 years old, be registered in the municipality, not own another home or property and plan to use the property as a habitual residence, among other requirements.

This registration is necessary to have the chance to get protected housing so that the council knows how many new homes they need to build.