News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 19:19 • 3 minutes read

Summer Heat Safety Campaign Image: Shutterstock/ Pixel-Shot

Fan-tastic Heat relief

IN response to the soaring temperatures, the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has launched a comprehensive initiative to help residents stay cool and safe. The campaign focuses on safeguarding individuals over 65, who are particularly vulnerable during heatwaves.

As part of the effort, 500 hand fans are being distributed to residents for free. These fans are intended to provide immediate relief from the heat. Alongside the fans, the council is handing out 1,000 informational flyers with tips on managing heat exposure, such as avoiding direct sunlight and maintaining a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, local radio station Radio Victoria will broadcast informative messages, and the town’s social media channels will share heat protection tips to keep the community informed and safe throughout the summer.

New Features at Torre del Mar Beach

IN a recent update, Vélez-Málaga officials announced significant improvements to the accessible beach area at Torre del Mar‘s central lifeguard station. Jesús Pérez Atencia, the town’s first deputy mayor, and David Vilches, the beach councillor, outlined the upgrades during a press briefing.

Atencia stated their ongoing commitment to beach accessibility, noting, ‘We have been working to enhance our coastlines by expanding assisted bathing zones and upgrading accessible beach equipment.’ The latest enhancements include an expanded shaded area and additional walkways, addressing the previous high demand for these features.

Vilches added that following consultations with local group Amivel, the decision was made to double the shaded space from four to eight parasols. He expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting the importance of responding to community needs and improving accessibility. These updates aim to make the beach more enjoyable and accessible for all visitors.

New Health Centre in Nerja

ON July 31 at 9:30 am, Nerja’s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Health Centre. The event took place on the plot adjacent to the Glorieta de los Profesionales Sanitarios, between Puente Viejo and Ingenio streets, marking the start of a long-awaited project for the community.

Armijo, accompanied by Urbanism and Infrastructure Councillor Alberto Tomé and Health Councillor Javier Rodríguez, noted that the development resulted from a 2021 agreement between the town council and the Andalucian government under President Juanma Moreno. The new centre involves an investment of €9.2 million and covers 4,520 square metres, with three floors plus a basement. It features 26 standard consultation rooms, 5 multipurpose rooms, and 5 paediatric rooms, along with facilities for minor surgery, dentistry, and various other medical services.

The mayor invited all residents, local groups, and associations to join the ceremony and witness the beginning of this significant community project.

Malaga’s ‘Toro Egg’ Tomato Takes Centre Stage

MALAGA is set to celebrate its beloved Toro Egg tomato with a special event running until August 31. Over 60 local restaurants will feature this distinctive tomato, grown outdoors in the Valle del Guadalhorce, as part of the Gastro Route Tomate Huevo de Toro 2024.

The festival was unveiled at Bodegas El Pimpi, with Leonor García-Agua, director of Sabor a Málaga, and other key figures in attendance. The Huevo de Toro tomato is praised for its rich aroma, vibrant colour, and exceptional taste, making it the highlight of this year’s summer food scene.

This foodie route includes 17 towns across Málaga province, showcasing local produce and supporting regional farmers. The event, backed by the Diputación de Málaga and the Junta de Andalucía, aims to boost both local agriculture and tourism. The route will include Almayate: Asador Lo Pepe Molina, La Viñuela: B Bou Hotel La Viñuela, Vélez Málaga: ChinChin Puerto; Ménade in the Axarquia region.

