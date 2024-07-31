Olympic Medal Table (as of July 31)

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 8:42 • 2 minutes read

The Paris 2024 Olympics are well on their way Credit: Paris 2024 Olympics /fb

The 2024 Paris Olympics are already underway, with many countries winning their first medals.

The Paris Olympics, which started last Friday, have shown thrilling displays of athleticism, and the medals are flying.

Here is the current list of medals awarded so far, as of Wednesday morning, July 30.

Team GB

Team GB are standing strong, currently seventh on the Medal Table.

The Brits have won four golds in swimming, shooting, equestrian and mountain biking.

In canoeing, road cycling and diving they have won one silver, and two silvers in swimming, with an additional one bronze in canoeing, diving and equestrian, giving Team GB a total of 12 medals.

Team Europe

The EU, nicknamed Team Europe, has been featured very prominently, proving themselves across the board.

Spain at the moment has one bronze medal under its belt at the 2024 Olympics, won by Fransisco Garrigos in Men’s 60kg Judo.

France has been excelling, winning a total of 18 medals so far, with five golds, nine silvers and four bronzes.

Italy have won three gold medals, four silver and four bronze each.

Germany has two gold medals as a country so far.

Belgium and Ireland have won one gold medal and one bronze medal each.

Sweden and Poland are the last on the EU list to have a silver medal, with one silver each and Sweden with two bronze models while Poland has one bronze.

Hungary, Croatia, Ireland and Slovakia follow behind with one bronze medal each.

Team Europe have 11 gold medals, 13 silver and 15 bronze, making a total of 39 medals across the countries.

Official Medal Table

Referring to the official Olympic Medal Table;

Great Britain is currently ranked seventh on the list, with four gold medals, five silver and three bronze medals, making a total of 12.

One above GB is the USA, with four gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze, totalling 26 medals awarded so far, the most out of any country.

Korea makes the top 5, winning five gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals, making a total of 11.

The Olympic’s home country of France is currently fourth on the list, with a total of 18 medals.

Australia is third, winning six golds, four silvers and one bronze, with 14 medals so far.

China comes second, winning six gold and six silver medals, and two bronze.

Japan sits at the top of the table (for now), with seven golds, two silver and four bronze medals.