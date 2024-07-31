Paris 2024 Olympic medals explained; representing victory

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Paris 2024 Olympic medals Credit: Olympics, Facebook

The Olympic medals represent the highest level of athletic achievement and determination in the world; their appearance, designed by international experts mirrors just that.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, around 5,084 medals were crafted; here is how they were created.

Paris 2024

According to Forbes, a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is worth approximately €877 and weighs 0,53 kg, while the silver medal weighs 0,53 kg and the bronze 0,45 kg. Each medal is presented to the champions on exclusive Louis Vuitton trays.

Designed by the 240 year old jewellery house, Maison Chaumet, whose work is greatly inspired by their first client, the former Queen of Italy, Empress Josephine Bonaparte. The medals are then manufactured at the French Mint, the institution which made the Paris Olympic medals in 1924.

Each medal is decorated with the face of Marianne; the epitome of the French republic, as well as a hexagonal piece in the centre, mimicking the shape of mainland France. Each hexagon on the medal is constructed from an actual piece of the Eiffel Tower, preserved during renovation work in the 1990s.

The medals´ ribbons are made in Saint-Etienne, displaying the Eiffel Tower´s patterns; the Paralympic medal is tainted in the original red colour of the Eiffel Tower. The back of Paralympic medals feature a view looking up at the Eiffel Tower and “Paris 2024” written in Braille-style script, in honour of the Parisian Louis Braille.

The past

The Olympic medals have all been developed with the National Olympic Committee. The first medals were designed in 1896 by French sculptor Jules-Clement Chaplain. The medals depicted the Greek God Zeus holding Nike, the Greek goddess of victory on the front and the Acropolis on the back.

Like the 2024 Paris medals, they were forwarded to be made by the Paris Mint. Until 1912, all gold medals were made entirely of solid gold.