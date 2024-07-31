By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 13:12 • 1 minute read

RCNT Shines at Spanish Beach Sprint Rowing Championship. Image: Real Club Nautico.

Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT) achieved notable success at the Spanish Beach Sprint Rowing Championship.

The team secured a silver medal in the men’s double cadet category and a bronze medal in the mixed youth doubles category.

Additionally, the team earned three fourth-place finishes.

Intense Weekend

Santa Pola hosted an intense weekend with the III Spanish Beach Sprint Championship 2024, organised by the Spanish Rowing Federation from July 26 to 28.

The event saw 310 athletes from across the country competing from Friday to Sunday.

Gran Playa

The competition, organised by the Santa Pola Nautical Club, was well-attended, with spectators watching from stands set up at the start of Gran Playa.

Seven federations from across Spain participated in the championship, with 55 per cent of the athletes being men and 45 per cent women.

The competition included categories for cadets, youth, absolute, and veterans, in individual, double, and four mixed modalities with the helmsman.