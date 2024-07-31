San Pedro del Pinatar: New Clinic, more doctors, better care

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 17:17 • 1 minute read

San Pedro Expands Health Services Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

THE Murcia Regional Government, through the Health Department, is drafting a project to improve the San Pedro del Pinatar health centre. An investment of €670,000 was allocated by the regional government to bolster local healthcare.

Regional Government Invests €670,000 in Health Centre Improvements

Recently Regional President Fernando López Miras met with San Pedro del Pinatar Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez to review this and other projects in the area.

In healthcare, the region is also building a new clinic in Lo Pagán, investing €3 million to expand patient consultations and space. Additionally, 13 new healthcare professionals will join the San Pedro del Pinatar team, including four family doctors, three nurses, a physiotherapist, and a midwife.

Expansion Plans for Local Schools and Institutes

Educationally, the region is planning an expansion of Los Pinos School with six new classrooms and a dining area. A new classroom for two-year-olds at Las Esperanzas School and an expansion of Manuel Tárraga Institute are also on the agenda.

Tourism Thrives with 90 per cent Summer Occupancy Rate

Tourism in San Pedro del Pinatar is performing well, with a 90 per cent occupancy rate during the summer. The positive indicators are attributed to the state of the Mar Menor and local cultural events. The regional government and the town hall will continue to collaborate on promoting the area and attracting high-quality tourism year-round.

The substantial investments in healthcare, education, and tourism infrastructure in San Pedro del Pinatar signify a positive trajectory for the region. By upgrading the health centre and building a new clinic in Lo Pagán, residents will benefit from improved medical services and increased access to healthcare professionals. The educational expansions will provide better learning environments and accommodate the growing student population. The thriving tourism sector, bolstered by a high summer occupancy rate and ongoing promotional efforts, highlights the area’s appeal and economic vitality. Collectively, these initiatives will enhance the quality of life for residents and attract more visitors, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for San Pedro del Pinatar.

