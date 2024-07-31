Sheep power prevents forest fires in Pego

By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 15:23 • 1 minute read

Sheep provide a natural way to prevent forest fires Credit: Pixabay: Skitterphoto

Pegu Viu and the Pego Town Council have entered into an agreement to implement a project aimed at forest fire prevention in the region, thanks to a generous subsidy of nearly €26,500 from the Alicante Provincial Council.

Sheep doing what they do best prevents forest fires in Pego

You may wonder how sheep can possibly prevent a fire, but it is actually a very simple and effective idea that takes advantage of what they do naturally—eat grass! By allowing sheep to graze in strategic areas, effective firebreaks are created, significantly reducing the likelihood of large-scale forest fires.

This unique approach not only benefits the local environment but also demonstrates a sustainable and eco-friendly method of fire prevention.

The new funding will be used to adapt the more high-risk areas and to aid in the animals’ welfare. Projects that will be undertaken include replacing fences to prevent the animals from escaping, installing an ‘electric shepherd’ to manage sheep herding, creating a watering hole for the sheep and developing new agricultural gardens.