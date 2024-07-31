Sound of Soprano with Ainhoa Arteta

By Donna Williams •
Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 20:37
• 1 minute read
Presentation of Ainhoa Arteta’s recital
Credit: www.javea.com
If you love operatic sound, get ready for an electrifying night on August 6 at the Plaza de la Constitucion in Javea.
Witness a unique musical event as one of the world’s most acclaimed sopranos, Ainhoa Arteta, provides a recital that will immerse you in the captivating world of opera and zarzuela. Joining Ainhoa Arteta, the renowned baritone Luís Santana and pianist Víctor Carbajo will also take to the stage, promising an unforgettable musical journey.
Ainhoa Arteta has graced prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Covent Garden, the Bayerische Staatsoper, and La Scala in Milan. She has enraptured audiences and critics alike with her extraordinary performances in iconic operas like La Traviata, La Boheme, Romeo et Juliette, and Tosca. Among her more notable collaborations are performances alongside Placido Domingo.
Thanks to the efforts of the Town Council to make culture accessible to all residents, this performance is completely free to attend, with doors opening at 10.30pm.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.