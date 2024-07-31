Spain´s first marine national park to be declared in El Hierro, Canary Islands

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 31 Jul 2024 • 11:37 • 2 minutes read

Mar de las Calmas in El Hierro Credit: Oceana Europe, Flickr

The one-of-a-kind Mar de las Calmas in El Hierro by the Canary Islands is to be declared as Spain´s first marine national park.

Government officials have approved a proposal to protect its extraordinary area and biodiversity of the Mar de las Calmas. The sharp underwater mountain known as El Bajon has been part of the Mar de las Calmas marine fishing reserve since 1996, allowing it to maintain its enormous biodiversity. However, more protection measures are required to keep the area from harm.

One-of-a-kind

The name of Mar de las Calmas (Sea of Calms) derives from its unique location; a “confluence of oceanographic circumstances that always keep it calm, unlike other stretches of the coast that surround the island where the sea is usually quite rough and difficult to navigate.”

With hovering reefs, long tunnels and peaks of volcanic origin, the area hosts many biodiverse species and corals, including algae, gorgonians, sperm whales and whale sharks. Indeed, the Ministry for Ecological Transition highlighted that the waters are home to one of the world´s most important communities of beaked whales.

Declaration

On July 30, the Spanish government approved the proposal to declare Mar de las Calmas a national park; if completed, it will become the 17th natural park in the national network and the first marine natural park in Spain.

The future park would contribute to Spain´s commitment to make “at least 30 per cent” of the country´s marine environment “have some form of protection by 2030.” A bill will now be drawn up to be sent to Congress and the Senate for ratification. A ministry source stated, however, that; “It is not a short process,” and will take “at least a year.”

The declaration of the Mar de las Calmas as a national park has been a growing demand by several environmental associations for more than a decade. In mid-July, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Moran travelled to El Hierro to speak with all parties involved in the decision and was faced with some opposition.

The opposition

Among the opposition to the declaration are sports fishing associations and diving clubs that are concerned about new restrictions which may be imposed. Traditional fishermen also expressed their worry; despite the declaration of this marine reserve being in force since 1996, they continue daily operating.

The ministry, however, highlighted that the proposal approved “also contemplates residents and rights holders with an economic vision that is necessary and essential to achieve the integration and acceptable of the national park.”

Moreover, the fishing gears used by traditional fishermen are; “very selective and have no impact on biodiversity,” hence the fishermen will be able to “continue working in the new protected space.”