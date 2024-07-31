Team Ireland makes Olympic history

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 12:42 • 2 minutes read

Image: X/@swimireland

Team Ireland is making a splash at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a record 133 athletes, surpassing the 116 who qualified for Tokyo 2021. This year’s squad marks the largest team Ireland has ever sent to the Olympics, celebrating not just their growth but also a century of competing as a unified team.

A Century of Olympic Participation

In 1924, Ireland fielded a 48-person team at the Olympics in Paris. As the Games return to the French capital a hundred years later, Team Ireland’s 133 athletes will compete across 14 sports. This milestone highlights Ireland’s evolving presence on the global sporting stage.

Near Gender Balance Achieved

The Paris 2024 Games feature a notable 50/50 gender balance, and Team Ireland comes close with 64 female and 69 male athletes, achieving a 48/52 split. This representation highlights the country’s commitment to gender equality in sports.

What 👏 a 👏 pic https://t.co/DuahA2UiWE — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 26, 2024

County Representation

Dublin leads with the largest representation, contributing 34 athletes, followed by Cork with 16 and Down with 14. Notably, Westmeath and Leitrim are absent from the ‘home county’ list, although they have strong connections with various Team Ireland athletes.

Historic Performances and Records

Irish marathon runner Fionnuala McCormack is set to make history as Ireland’s first female athlete to compete in five Olympic Games. Meanwhile, equestrians Cian O’Connor and Austin O’Connor will each become four-time Olympians. The team also boasts seven three-time Olympians, including Olympic Champion rower Paul O’Donovan and athletes from athletics, golf, and swimming.

Youth and Experience on Display

The youngest member of Team Ireland is 16-year-old swimmer Grace Davison, while the oldest is Austin O’Connor, who is poised to compete in his fourth Olympic Games. The diverse age range exemplifies the team’s blend of youth and experience.

Family Ties at Olympics 2024

Family connections are a hallmark of this year’s team. Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Olympic medallist Sonia O’Sullivan, and Rachael Darragh, niece of three-time Olympian Chloe Magee, are among the notable family links. Twins also feature prominently, including canoe slalom athletes Madison and Michaela Corcoran, and Brian Fay, Ireland’s first quadruplet Olympian.

Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry Shine

Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen delivered a historic performance by winning Olympic gold in the men’s 800m freestyle with a new Olympic record time of 7:38.19. This achievement marks the first-ever Olympic swimming gold medal for an Irish man.

Wiffen’s victory comes after Mona McSharry claimed bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke, making her the first Irish swimmer to win an Olympic medal in 28 years. McSharry’s performance at 1:00.59 is also a historic first for Irish breaststroke swimmers.

Looking Ahead

As Team Ireland continues in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the achievements of Wiffen and McSharry set a high bar for the rest of the team. With a record number of athletes, a rich history, and strong familial ties, Ireland is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage once again.

For the full list of Irish athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 click here

For more Irish news and articles click here