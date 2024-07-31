The Haunted Circus comes to Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 17:46 • 1 minute read

Paute and Capitano at the Haunted Circus keep the laughs coming. Credit: elcircoencantado.com

El Circo Encantado (the Haunted Circus), a show that won’t leave your spirit behind, can be seen from August 2 to 25, Torremolinos.

This frightfully funny circus show for all the family horror show that where everyone embarks on a journey to die for to the mansion of Doña Terrorifica, a strange woman surrounded by monstrous characters with extraordinary abilities.

The pantomime-like circus tells the hilarious story of the tumultuous arrival of Paute and Capitano the mansion and how this unsettles all of its inhabitants, who tend to look unfavourably upon outsiders. But everything changes when they discover that Lucia, an innocent girl whom they desire for themselves, is travelling with them.

Unforgettable experience filled with comedy

El Circo Encantado is a family show, yet artistically ambitious and quirky, that invites the audience to engage with and respect the circus world. It demonstrates that with passion and perseverance, any challenge can be overcome. Guided by their beloved clowns, Paute and Capitano, this unforgettable experience is filled with comedy and entertainment for everyone.

The big tent will be in the Los Alamos beach car park and the show starts each night at 8.30pm until August 25. Ticker prices start at €14 and bookings can be made online at elcircoencantado.com up to 30 minutes before each performance, or directly at the circus 2 hours before each performance.