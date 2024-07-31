The weird & wonderful Capitán Bombay in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 20:48 • 1 minute read

The crazy Capitán Bombay Credit: capitanbombay.wixsite.com

A loud, jumping, hilariously funny and joyously fun night out at the hands of Capitán Bombay in Marbella Saturday August 10 at Premiere Club, Marbella.

To describe Capitán Bombay: a mix of Punk, Cumbia, James Brown Funk, Psychedelia, Rap, they defy categorisation. A big, noisy party is I suppose what they are. Capitan Bombay are on tour of Spain and drop off at the Premier Club to cause their usual chaos.

The themes in their songs are equally head-scratching, such as Noctámbulas about a vampire and an astronaut, or The Funky Wall, a mashup between Pink Floyd and Charly García. The only guarantee is a night of rhythmic cacophonic fun. A show that is not only musical madness to the ears, but to the eyes too.

Capitán Bombay play the Premier Club, Marbella on Saturday August 10 at 11pm. Entrance is free as always at the Premier Club.