Unique sailing cruise ship arrives in Spain

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 16:50 • 1 minute read

Golden Horizon, the largest sailing ship in the world, is part of Klara’s fleet Credit: nocruisecontrol85/fb

The port of Palma played host on July 30 to the inaugural visit of the Croatian sailing cruise ship, Klara. Designed for adventure and relaxation, this vessel combines tradition and comfort in a contemporary setting, catering to a niche market of travellers.

Klara offers a very different experience to mass-market cruising.

Klara, a sailing cruise ship

The Klara is a three-masted schooner measuring 64 metres in length and capable of accommodating 36 passengers and a crew of 9. The ship boasts a spacious sun deck with a jacuzzi and loungers, as well as a stern deck with a terrace and sauna. The social hub is a lounge bar serving a buffet inspired by the local cuisine of the countries visited. Its compact size allows it to access destinations inaccessible to larger cruise ships. On this voyage, she arrived from Mahon after anchoring in a cove in Menorca.

The ship primarily sails under wind power, achieving an average speed of 10 knots. It also has an auxiliary engine. Its operations are divided between the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, depending on the time of year.

A Croatian fleet

The Croatian shipyard Brodosplit, owner of the vessel, has a fleet of five sailing ships, including the Golden Horizon, which is the largest in the world.