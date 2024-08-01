By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 01 Aug 2024 • 16:40 • 1 minute read

Fred Sirieix watches as his daughter and her partner win the Bronze medal Credit: Tellymix/fb

The Aquatics Centre was buzzing with excitement as the final dives of the women’s synchronised 10m platform took place. Among the spectators, Fred Sirieix watched the British competitors, his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, and her partner, Lois Toulson with a sense of pride and tension.

Andrea, just 19 years old, carried the weight of a nation on her shoulders. Her father, star of the UK’s First Dates, had spent countless hours watching her train, offering encouragement and support. But nothing could prepare him for the intensity of this moment.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, and her partner, Lois Toulson win Olympic Bronze medal

When the final scores were announced and the British duo secured the Olympic bronze medal, a roar erupted from the crowd. For Fred, it was an emotional moment.

Later, as he toasted his daughter’s achievement with a glass of champagne, he reflected on the journey. Taking to X, he told his followers – “This is the most beautiful feeling! I am bursting with pride, bursting with happiness and joy. It feels like I’m going to explode! Girls, well done. Thank you very much for this amazing day.”

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix made her international debut at thirteen years old, in 2018. In 2020, she won her first solo international gold medal at the FINA diving Grand Prix.

How synchronised diving at the Paris Games works

Competition Format:

Single round with eight competing teams.

Each team performs five dives.

Two dives must have a degree of difficulty of 2.0.

No difficulty limit for the remaining three dives.

Judging:

Eleven judges assess each dive.

Criteria for judging include starting position, approach, take-off, flight, and entry into the water.

Scores from all judges are summed and multiplied by the dive’s degree of difficulty