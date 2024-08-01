By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read

Alicante's smart castle: The Santa Bárbara experience. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante has unveiled the ‘Smart Castle’ project, introducing a new wireless network at the Castle of Santa Bárbara.

This initiative provides visitors with free WiFi 6 connectivity.

The network underwent a month-long testing phase to ensure optimal performance.

Fully Operational

It is now fully operational, enhancing the experience for the more than 2,000 tourists and visitors who explore the castle daily.

Users can access the ‘ALC-Guests’ WiFi by entering their mobile phone number and activating the connection through a verification code sent via SMS.

Investing in Technology

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the importance of investing in technology to promote the castle, which is one of the most popular monuments in the region.

She noted that this technological advancement complements an existing application that allows visitors to purchase lift tickets to the fortress in advance, avoiding queues.

Extensive Network

The extensive network covers areas from the entrance tunnel to the lift at the Postiguet level, including the courtyard, picnic areas, adjoining zones, the cafeteria, rest areas, the Macho del Castillo, the Felipe II Hall, the Governor’s House, Engineers, Hospital, and the Tavern of the fortress.

The councillor also highlighted that the project enables the hosting of international conferences, meetings, and high-level events with state-of-the-art telecommunications.

Collected Data

Additionally, the data collected will provide valuable insights for informed decision-making.