Beniconnect – Leaders in airport transfers

By EWN • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 19:35 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Beniconnect

Start your trip off right with an efficient and trusted transfer to your end destination with Beniconnect! Known for reliable, punctual, comfortable, and affordable airport shuttle transfers to all destinations on the Costa Blanca, Beniconnect offers a friendly, safe, and professional service with no hidden or extra charges.

Beniconnect Travel Agency provides an incredibly low-cost airport shuttle, serving all the resorts in the Costa Blanca such as Benidorm, Albir, Altea, Calpe, Javea and Moraira, and is the only company offering airport shuttle transfers to and from the Marina Alta areas.

Beniconnect also offer your own personal, reliable, professional door to door private services to and from Alicante, Valencia, and Murcia airports and train stations!

Using their large fleet of Mercedes Vito and Mercedes V people carriers. All of them are brand new, black in colour with tinted windows, leather seats and free WIFI.

Travel in comfort with their full fleet of coaches from mini buses to larger coaches of 35 and 55 seats.

Beniconnect’s sister company Autocares Grupo Benidorm also offers a wide range of transport services. If you and your family or friends want to enjoy a day or night out to your favourite restaurant or you want to take the kids to one of the theme parks, and don’t want to worry about having to drive and find parking at this busy time, Autocares Grupo Benidorm can provide you with your own private minibus or coach to and from your chosen destination, all you have to do is contact them either by email or phone on the following: info@autocaresgrupobenidorm.com or +34 966 801 850

In a hurry and need to book your airport transfer? Beniconnect is the only company offering late bookings on request with a customer service centre open every day to assist you with any questions or concerns.

Let Beniconnect take the stress out of your travel – sit back and relax!

Beniconnect ……… the EXPERTS in connecting people.

For booking: www.beniconnect.com

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am until 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am until 6pm

Email Address: reservas@beniconnect.com

Telephone: ES: +34 965 850 790 UK: 012 730 379 52

Address: Camí Salt de l’Aigua, 15 Benidorm (03503), Alicante