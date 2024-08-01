By Harry Sinclair • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 13:59 • 2 minutes read

Reece Wilton is the first in the UK to undergo robotic surgery Credit: University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust /fb

One brave boy, age 7, became the first in the UK to undergo robotic surgery for kidneys.

A landmark trial

Reece WIlton, from Hampshire, as part of a landmark trial, underwent an operation at Southampton Children’s Hospital involving the Versius Surgical Robotic System.

Reece was diagnosed with pelviureteric junction obstruction, a restriction to the flow of urine from the renal pelvis to the ureter.

The condition affects less than one in 1,500 children and can lead to kidney failure at a young age if untreated.

The Robotic System

The Versius Surgical Robotic System is “designed for surgical excellence”, according to Max Health care, and was used for the surgery of Reece Wilton.

During the surgery, it was remotely controlled by Ewan Brownlee a consultant paediatric urologist.

The robotic system uses small instruments to allow the surgeons to perform complex and precise operations.

Dr Brownlee

Dr Brownlee wore 3D glasses during the operation on Wilton, controlling the robot’s dexterous arms and 720-degree range of motion to remove part of Reece’s kidney and stitch the wound back up.

In a statement made by Ewan Brownlee, he said “The robot has relatively small instruments so that means relatively small cuts in the tummy to do the surgery along with quite a compact nature to it so with a small paediatric patient there is then more access for surgeons to get in close to the patient.”

The doctor added, “The hope is if we can prove this is successful it can be rolled out around the country and then maybe around the world.”

The fathers concerns

Reece’s father, Ashley Wilton, expressed the fear he felt before the operation to ITV News, stating “It’s scary when you think that his robot is going to be operating on my child.”

However, after the operation, Ashley said he was in disbelief of how quickly his son had returned to his healthy self.

Dr Brownlee said the robotic surgery has clear benefits for patients, including quicker healing time, smaller scars and better overall outcomes.

New advancements

Although the NHS has been using robots in adult surgery for 25 years, new companies like Versius are bringing competition and speeding up the advancements in technology.

Versius’ robotic system is part of a study involving 150 patients, with the trial now being expanded to Manchester and London, hoping to help other kids just like Reece.