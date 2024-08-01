Cartagena’s property market: Stable prices and limited supply

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Cartagena's Market: Diverse and Resilient Image: Shutterstock/ lunamarina

CARTAGENA’s housing market shows resilience despite a tight supply. The steady demand for properties is keeping prices stable, with the average cost per square meter at €1,228, according to Idealista.

Historic Districts Drive High Property Values

In the heart of the city, the historic district leads with a price of €1,796 per square metre, nearing its peak from 2011. Similarly, Alameda de San Antón is also highly sought after, with prices around €1,588 per square metre, close to its 2010 highs. Cabo de Palos stands out as the priciest spot at €3,439 per square metre, favoured for investment and second homes, while Perín offers prices above €2,000 at €2,194 per square metre.

Price Comparisons: Cartagena’s Most and Least Expensive Areas

For those seeking more budget-friendly options, La Aljorra, Santa Lucía, and Pozo Estrecho offer great value, with prices ranging from €660 to €897 per square metre. With a 3 per cent drop in housing supply in the Murcia region, compared to a 6 per cent national decrease, now might be a good time to explore opportunities in Cartagena’s varied market.

Tips for Purchasing an Investment Property Research Local Market Trends: Understand the current property values, demand trends, and future growth projections for the area. Knowledge of these factors will help you make an informed investment decision. Evaluate Neighborhood Potential: Look beyond the property itself. Consider the neighborhood's amenities, transport links, and future development plans, as these can significantly impact property value and rental potential. Analyze Rental Yields: Calculate the potential rental income compared to the property's purchase price. High rental yields can indicate a strong investment opportunity, particularly in high-demand areas. Inspect Property Condition: Conduct thorough inspections to identify any maintenance issues or required repairs. This can help you avoid unexpected costs and assess the property's long-term value. Understand Local Regulations: Familiarize yourself with Cartagena's property laws, taxes, and rental regulations. Compliance with local regulations is crucial for a smooth investment experience. Consult Local Experts: Engage with local real estate agents, property managers, or investment advisors. Their expertise can provide valuable insights and help you navigate the local market more effectively. Consider Financing Options: Explore different financing methods and mortgage rates. Securing favorable financing terms can enhance your investment returns and improve cash flow. Plan for the Long Term: Real estate is generally a long-term investment. Ensure your investment strategy aligns with your financial goals and be prepared for market fluctuations over time. Diversify Your Portfolio: If possible, diversify your investments to mitigate risk. Investing in different types of properties or locations can provide a balanced and resilient investment portfolio. Monitor Market Developments: Stay updated with market trends, economic indicators, and local news. Regularly reviewing these factors will help you make timely and strategic investment decisions.

