Cartagena’s property market: Stable prices and limited supply

Cartagena's Market: Diverse and Resilient
CARTAGENA’s housing market shows resilience despite a tight supply. The steady demand for properties is keeping prices stable, with the average cost per square meter at €1,228, according to Idealista.
In the heart of the city, the historic district leads with a price of €1,796 per square metre, nearing its peak from 2011. Similarly, Alameda de San Antón is also highly sought after, with prices around €1,588 per square metre, close to its 2010 highs. Cabo de Palos stands out as the priciest spot at €3,439 per square metre, favoured for investment and second homes, while Perín offers prices above €2,000 at €2,194 per square metre.
For those seeking more budget-friendly options, La Aljorra, Santa Lucía, and Pozo Estrecho offer great value, with prices ranging from €660 to €897 per square metre. With a 3 per cent drop in housing supply in the Murcia region, compared to a 6 per cent national decrease, now might be a good time to explore opportunities in Cartagena’s varied market.
Cartagena’s housing market demonstrates impressive resilience and stability amidst a constrained supply. With the average cost per square meter holding steady at €1,228, the city’s diverse neighborhoods offer a range of options for both investors and homebuyers. While premium areas like Cabo de Palos and the historic district continue to command high prices, more budget-friendly neighborhoods such as La Aljorra and Santa Lucía present appealing opportunities for those seeking value. The recent 3% drop in housing supply further accentuates the potential for finding attractive deals in this vibrant market. Whether you’re eyeing a prime investment spot or a charming residential area, Cartagena’s varied housing landscape provides ample choices to suit different preferences and budgets.
