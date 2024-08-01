Christy’s Irish Gastropub: A haven for all in Fuengirola

By EWN • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 15:28 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Christy's

Located just off the seafront in Fuengirola, Christy’s Irish Gastropub is more than just a Pub, it’s a restaurant; it’s a beloved institution cherished by both holidaymakers and locals alike. Its charm extends beyond its delicious menu and friendly atmosphere, attracting a diverse crowd, including the enthusiastic golfing community, who are thrilled to find breakfast on offer – a rarity in many local spots.

One of the standout features of Christy’s is its expansive outdoor terrace, which is perfect for large groups looking to enjoy a meal together. Given its popularity, especially during peak times, it’s highly recommended to reserve a table in advance. You can easily secure your spot by sending a WhatsApp message to +34 620 226 911. Private Parties, Weddings , we can cater for them all at affordable prices. Talk to us we will make your budget work.

Christy’s Irish Gastropub stands out as a beacon of culinary delight, open from 11 AM to 11 PM every day. Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a delicious dinner, Christy’s has you covered. They serve breakfast from 11 AM to 2 PM and their main menu from 1 PM to 11 PM, ensuring that you can “Eat what you want, whenever you want.”

The menu at Christy’s is as diverse as it is delicious. From fresh salads, wraps, and light bites, to more hearty options like curries, pasta, half-pounder burgers, and steaks, there’s something for everyone. There’s even a dedicated kids’ menu, making it a family-friendly choice. So, whether you’re looking for a snack before hitting the beach, a light bite after a sun-soaked day, or a nice dinner before catching a show, Christy’s is the perfect spot.

And for those who want to enjoy a pint with their meal, the pub atmosphere at Christy’s is welcoming and lively.. Christy’s also boasts a strong connection to sports, recently celebrating some great moments watching G.A.A. events with their supporters . The recent Football and Hurling final saw Christy’s packed to capacity, and the team at Christy’s worked their socks off.

In a gesture of appreciation for their hard-working staff, the owners of Christy’s recently gave everyone a day off to celebrate together – a testament to the warm and caring environment they cultivate. This kind of thoughtful touch is what sets Christy’s apart and keeps customers coming back time and time again.

So, if you’re in Fuengirola and looking for great service without the siesta, remember Christy’s Irish Gastropub. Open seven days a week, twelve hours a day, it’s the go-to spot for delicious food and a warm Irish welcome and great Craic.

Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola

620 226 911

