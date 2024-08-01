By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 16:15 • 2 minutes read

Costa Prime Properties specialise in properties for sale or rent and new-build developments Credit: Costa Prime Properties

Your trusted partner in navigating the Costa Blanca real estate market with confidence and success.

Costa Prime Properties, led by Daniel J Eccles, a seasoned professional with two decades of invaluable experience, is a prominent figure in the Costa Blanca North real estate market.

The company is committed to providing unmatched service, a testament to their integrity and professionalism.

With a team of experienced and highly motivated estate agents, Daniel ensures that you are in capable hands when exploring the dynamic real estate market in Benidorm and the surrounding areas, as well as Costa Blanca South.

Their team’s local expertise and commitment to clients are the very foundation of their service, and their in-depth knowledge includes Finestrat, Villajoyosa, La Nucia, Alfaz del Pi, Albir and Polop.

Costa Prime Properties: Specialising in sales, rentals and new-builds

They specialise in properties for sale or rent and new-build developments. Whether you’re looking for a dream home, an investment property, a holiday rental, or professional advice for selling a property, their team is well-equipped to provide guidance every step of the real estate journey.

With a diverse portfolio of properties ranging from luxurious coastal villas to modern apartments and exclusive new builds, they are confident in their ability to meet the specific requirements of their clients. They understand that every client is unique, and that’s why they adapt their services, making sure they feel valued and understood throughout the buying process.

Costa Prime Properties finds buyers quickly and efficiently

For those looking to sell, Costa Prime Properties prides itself on finding a suitable buyer quickly and efficiently. This is thanks to their regularly maintained extensive portfolio of buyer and investor clients and coordinated marketing strategies.

They not only promote properties among the different specialised real estate portals, both national and international but also highlight and actively promote properties among their collaborating agencies.

Costa Prime Properties helps with the legalities

The process of buying or selling a property in Spain can be somewhat complex and potentially stressful. That’s why Costa Prime Properties takes care of the necessary legal documentation on behalf of its clients. Not only do they obtain all the requisite paperwork, but they also present it to the notary, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction.

For those just starting out on their Spanish adventure, they are on hand to help with all the bureaucratic requirements. These can range from assistance with opening a Spanish bank account to applying and obtaining a Spanish NIE for tax purposes and securing residency.

Their aim is to make the whole process as smooth as possible, leaving their clients to focus on realising their dream life on the Costa Blanca.

Costa Prime Properties

Calle La Garita, 5 Benidorm 03501 (Alicante)

Tel: 965 064 440 / 660 077 664

Email: info@costa-prime.com

www.costa-prime.com