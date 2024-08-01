By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 19:21 • 1 minute read

Cura Beach bliss: Catch Torrevieja's waves live. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Turismo.

It is now possible to watch live footage of Cura Beach in Torrevieja, one of the city’s most central and popular beaches, especially during the summer.

This live stream is available via the Internet.

The Proyecto Mastral team has installed a new webcam that complements six other webcams placed at various locations around Torrevieja.

Live Stream

These live streams can be accessed through the Proyecto Mastral YouTube channel, the website webcams.eltiempoentorrevieja.es, and the Proyecto Mastral mobile app.

The new camera, equipped with panoramic lenses, offers live views of the entire beach both day and night, with a maximum resolution of 4K.

The successful installation of this webcam was made possible by the generous support of Pizzería Nº1, a renowned restaurant situated directly in front of Cura Beach.

Virtual Connection

The purpose of this new camera is to provide a virtual connection to this beautiful part of the “city of salt,” allowing viewers to observe the weather, easterly storms, and other meteorological phenomena in this south-facing area.