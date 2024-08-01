By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 19:21
• 1 minute read
Cura Beach bliss: Catch Torrevieja's waves live. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Turismo.
It is now possible to watch live footage of Cura Beach in Torrevieja, one of the city’s most central and popular beaches, especially during the summer.
This live stream is available via the Internet.
The Proyecto Mastral team has installed a new webcam that complements six other webcams placed at various locations around Torrevieja.
These live streams can be accessed through the Proyecto Mastral YouTube channel, the website webcams.eltiempoentorrevieja.es, and the Proyecto Mastral mobile app.
The new camera, equipped with panoramic lenses, offers live views of the entire beach both day and night, with a maximum resolution of 4K.
The successful installation of this webcam was made possible by the generous support of Pizzería Nº1, a renowned restaurant situated directly in front of Cura Beach.
The purpose of this new camera is to provide a virtual connection to this beautiful part of the “city of salt,” allowing viewers to observe the weather, easterly storms, and other meteorological phenomena in this south-facing area.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.