By Harry Sinclair • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 12:07 • 2 minutes read

Lancet report states two per cent of cases are attributed to untreated vision loss later in life. Credit: Shutterstock

A new study has found that almost half of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed.

Experts in dementia have identified 14 risk factors that contribute to getting dementia, and knowing them could help prevent it.

More than 55 million

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently, more than 55 million have dementia, and over 60 per cent of those live in low or middle-income countries.

Expected to triple

The number of people living with dementia is forecast to nearly triple to 153 million people by 2050.

With an already high number of affected people, that is predicted to only rise, this also places concern on the rapidly growing threat to health and social care systems.

Research shows, global health and social costs linked to dementia exceed £780bn.

The new report

In a report published by the Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, 27 of the world’s leading dementia experts concluded that far more cases could actually be avoided or delayed, going against previous information.

14 risk factors identified

The Lancet Commission on Dementia states that addressing these 14 modifiable risk factors, starting in childhood and continuing throughout life, could help prevent or delay 45 per cent of dementia cases.

The findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference in the US.

Professor Gill Livingston, speaking at a conference in Philadelphia, said “Many people around the world believe dementia is inevitable, but it’s not.” Adding that their report “concludes that you can hugely increase the chances of not developing dementia or pushing back its onset.”

According to Livingston, people at all stages of life could take steps to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

Referencing the new report, seven per cent of dementia cases are linked to “bad” cholesterol (high low-density lipoprotein).

two per cent of cases are attributed to untreated vision loss later in life.

There are an additional 12 identified by the Lancet Commission, which together are attributable to 36 per cent of dementia cases. These are;

Lower levels of education, hearing impairment, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, traumatic brain injury, air pollution and social isolation.

Potential for prevention high

Experts say, as stated in the report, “The potential for prevention is high and, overall, nearly half of dementias could theoretically be prevented by eliminating these 14 risk factors.”

The new findings from this report bring new light to the matter of dementia and “provide hope” as stated within the report.

Lancet recommends

In a push to reduce dementia risk throughout life, the Lancet commission gave 13 recommendations, including making hearing aids readily available, reducing harmful noise exposure, detecting and treating high cholesterol from around the age of 40, making screening and treatment for vision impairment accessible for all, providing children with good-quality education, and remaining cognitively active in midlife.