By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 01 Aug 2024 • 12:58 • 2 minutes read

The AI Act aims to create a future where AI benefits society without compromising safety and fundamental rights. Credit: Shutterstock

The European Union’s ambitious plan to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) officially begins today. The AI Act, lauded as the world’s first comprehensive framework for AI governance, sets a series of deadlines and requirements for companies using AI in the bloc.

The Act classifies AI systems based on the level of risk they pose, ranging from “no risk” to “prohibited.” Under complete bans by February 2025, practices like manipulating user decisions or using internet scraping to expand facial recognition databases will be outlawed.

High-risk systems, such as those used for critical infrastructure, biometric data collection, or employment decisions, face the strictest regulations. Developers need to demonstrate responsible data collection practices, implement human oversight, and prove compliance with the Act.

“The AI Act marks a paradigm shift,” says Thomas Regnier, a European Commission spokesperson. “It fosters trust and innovation while safeguarding citizens from potential harm.”

The vast majority (around 85 per cent) of AI companies fall under the “minimal risk” category, requiring minimal regulation. However, even these companies need to show adherence to copyright laws, publish training data summaries, and prove robust cybersecurity measures.

Enforcing the AI revolution: A Collaborative Effort

The European Commission’s newly established AI Office will oversee enforcement, with a dedicated team of 160 personnel. Working alongside this office is the AI Board, comprised of representatives from all EU member states. Their primary function is to ensure consistent application of the Act across the bloc.

Positive industry response is evident, with over 700 companies pledging early compliance through the “AI Pact.” Additionally, member states have until August 2025 to establish national authorities for overseeing the Act’s implementation within their borders.

Future Considerations: Addressing Big Tech and Human Rights

While the Act represents a significant leap forward, some argue for stricter regulations targeting Big Tech and their generative AI (GenAI) models. These models, while categorised as minimal risk, raise concerns about potential misuse and require further scrutiny.

Human rights advocates, like the European Digital Rights (EDRi) collective, push for amendments that address potential AI-driven discrimination and bias. Continuous collaboration between lawmakers, regulators, and industry experts is crucial for the Act’s future evolution.

The EU’s commitment to responsible AI development further extends to a €1 billion investment in 2024, with a potential €20 billion allocated by 2030. The AI Act aims to create a future where AI benefits society without compromising safety and fundamental rights.





