Experience Cartagena’s sunset cruises & starlit tours

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 14:14 • 1 minute read

Explore Ancient Cartagena Under Stars Image: Cartagena.es

The Cartagena local council has announced a series of nighttime activities for August, and September, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s rich history under the stars.

Sunset Boat Tours with Live Music by Cristina Sanchez

Every Thursday evening in August, the sunset boat tours return. Departing from the Antiguo Club de Regatas at 9:00 pm, the boat tour features live music by Cristina Sanchez, a local pianist and singer. Her gentle melodies and romantic piano tunes enhance the Mediterranean sunsets, creating a memorable experience.

Explore Ancient Roman Carthago Nova by Night

On Fridays in August, an exclusive tour invites guests to explore ancient Roman Carthago Nova. This two-hour event takes place at the Museo del Foro Romano Molinete, where visitors can enjoy a cocktail and explore historical sites under the night sky.

Theatrical Visits at Teatro Romano: ‘Aulaeum, Abajo el Telón’

Additionally, the Teatro Romano will host ‘Aulaeum, Abajo el Telón,’ (Down Comes the Curtain)a theatrical visit led by Vitruvio, on select dates from until September. The tour offers a unique glimpse into the Roman theatre experience.

Tickets and Information for Nighttime Activities

Tickets for all events are available at puertodeculturas.cartagena.es and local ticket offices. For more information, contact 968 50 00 93 or see Cartagena.es.

Cartagena boasts a rich history dating back over 2,200 years. Founded by the Carthaginians in 227 BC, it later flourished under Roman rule as Carthago Nova. The city became an important Roman colony, renowned for its strategic port and cultural significance. One of the most remarkable historical sites in Cartagena is the Roman Theatre, built between 5 and 1 BC. Rediscovered in 1988, the theatre stands as a testament to the city’s ancient grandeur, with its impressive architecture and historical relevance, offering visitors a glimpse into the Roman era’s vibrant theatrical traditions.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here