By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 10:49
• 1 minute read
Full moon magic in Santa Pola: An evening of music. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Over a thousand people are expected to join Santa Pola’s traditional full moon event.
For €25, attendees can reserve a table with six chairs, and the proceeds will support the local Fibromyalgia Association.
Councillor for Festivals, Nely Baile, highlighted the event’s importance: “Summer is a time of celebration in our neighbourhoods, and on Wednesday, August 21, we will experience the special moment of Santa Pola’s full moon dinner.”
She added that hundreds of participants, dressed in white as per tradition, will be present.
María Luisa Pomares, the association’s president, detailed the evening’s schedule: “Guests will start arriving at 9:00 PM and will be greeted with live music.”
“From 10:00 PM, events will take place in the car park beneath the old pool.”
The president also mentioned that telescopes from the Santa Pola Astronomical Association will be available, and there will be performances by Los Amigos de Rusadir featuring bagpipes and guitars, as well as a dance show by Gym Noray.
“We always aim to support a local association with the dinner’s proceeds. This year, we have chosen the Fibromyalgia Association,” she concluded.
To reserve a table, visit Cafetería Rocky’s on Avenida Pérez Ojeda, Santa Pola, opposite the port car park.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.