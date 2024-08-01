By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Aug 2024 • 10:49 • 1 minute read

Full moon magic in Santa Pola: An evening of music. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Over a thousand people are expected to join Santa Pola’s traditional full moon event.

For €25, attendees can reserve a table with six chairs, and the proceeds will support the local Fibromyalgia Association.

Councillor for Festivals, Nely Baile, highlighted the event’s importance: “Summer is a time of celebration in our neighbourhoods, and on Wednesday, August 21, we will experience the special moment of Santa Pola’s full moon dinner.”

Dressed in White

She added that hundreds of participants, dressed in white as per tradition, will be present.

María Luisa Pomares, the association’s president, detailed the evening’s schedule: “Guests will start arriving at 9:00 PM and will be greeted with live music.”

“From 10:00 PM, events will take place in the car park beneath the old pool.”

Telescopes & Entertainment

The president also mentioned that telescopes from the Santa Pola Astronomical Association will be available, and there will be performances by Los Amigos de Rusadir featuring bagpipes and guitars, as well as a dance show by Gym Noray.

“We always aim to support a local association with the dinner’s proceeds. This year, we have chosen the Fibromyalgia Association,” she concluded.

Reserve Your Table

To reserve a table, visit Cafetería Rocky’s on Avenida Pérez Ojeda, Santa Pola, opposite the port car park.