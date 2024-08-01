Greek superyacht sinks; crew member “forgot to close door”

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 01 Aug 2024 • 19:29 • 2 minutes read

A luxurious yacht seen in the sea of a Greek island Credit: Mustang Joe, Flickr

A 158ft superyacht was seen sinking off a Greek Island; a crew member claimed they “forgot to close the door.”

Costly error made a Greek yacht sink

The luxurious yacht Ethos was captured on footage, swaying and smashed by sea waves, as the crew and guests were forced to evacuate. According to the local Press, one of the crew members made a critical mistake of leaving the side door open, which caused an enormous amount of water to flood the yacht before anyone had realised.

The skipper in command efficiently manoeuvred the yacht to shore as it ran aground in Evreti Bay, on the eastern side of the island, where it is anchored. Greek media reported that efforts are now underway to pump out the water and that the incident was further aggravated by bad weather.

The yacht costs €209,812 a week in high season and can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests. It features everything from a hot tub, and a sauna to a gym and a jet ski. Built in 2014, the superyacht has five large cabins, including a master suite, VIP suites and two staterooms.

Strange yacht experiences beyond Greece

Making such a grave mistake isn´t the only case of strange incidents at sea.

Business Insider recently interviewed crew members to find out about their strangest experiences while working. A crew member, Mark, revealed; “The captain of a 114-foot yacht, said his superyacht owner once needed a crew member to fly a 4,000-mile round trip in 34 hours, via business class, to pick up a small bag of clothes for the boss´s wife.”

Another worker shared a story about a wife´s demands; “I remember once we had to travel hundreds of miles to go to some small volcanic island because the owner´s wife had asked for “some black sand.” Once we arrived, she didn´t even go on the beach but just sent a crew member with a jar to collect some, but then she left it on the boat when she left. It was really odd.”

A crew member, Giselle reported a strange request to the New York Post and admitted that she did as requested; “A guest made the request that he wanted one of the hostesses to be watching him at all times while he ate dinner.”

A crew member also revealed to Boat International; “One guest once asked me to serve chicken carpaccio. I always adopt a “yes, can do” attitude toward yachting, but I had to let him down with a big no.”